Buncrana's Swan Park to be officially opened today

Swan Park will be officially opened this morning
Buncrana's Swan Park is to be officially opened this morning.
The popular Inishowen amenity was destroyed in the flash floods five years ago, that caused havoc across the peninsula.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys will open the fully revamped Swan Park at 10.30am.
