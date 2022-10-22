Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan: 'We're running out of games'

Ollie Horgan says his Finn Harps are ‘cutting a fine line’ as their Premier Division future dangles by a thread.

A 2-2 away draw at Bohemians would ordinarily be viewed as a good away point.

Having been 2-1 up and conceding a last minute equaliser was hard enough on Harps, but the trooped off at Dalymount Park to learn that UCD had defeated Drogheda United, sinking Horgan’s men to the bottom spot.

Goals from Ethan Boyle and Filip Mihaljević flippend the game on its head after Ethon Varian put Bohemians in front. In the last minute, Declan McDaid pounced on an error by Harps goalkeeper James McKeown to earn a share of the spoils.

“We showed a bit of character that we need to show more of to have any hope of staying in the division,” Horgan said.

“We’re at the bottom of the table and there is no hiding that. We knew that UCD would come strong and it boils down to next week and whether we can beat them or not.

“We’re still there and we’re hanging on, but we’re cutting a fine line.”

Mihaljević had a first-half penalty saved by Tadhg Ryan, who also thwarted Barry McNamee moments earlier.

Horgan said: “It’s a fair result overall, but to be 2-1 up with no huge pressure on and the mistake that James made, it’s difficult.

“There was a question mark of an offside. I wouldn’t blame the referee or the linesman. They don’t go your way anyway when you’re at the bottom of the table.”

In a bid to inject some threat into the attack, Horgan sent on Eric McWoods, who was passed fit to take his place on the bench.

The America striker was introduced in the 65th minute, but lasted a mere seven minutes.

Horgan said: “We’re running out of games. We have tried to see can we get people back. If it was earlier in the season, we wouldn’t have risked him. We have to do something of the games will run out.”