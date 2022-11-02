Concern over quarry audit delay - Cllr Albert Doherty

Delays in the publication of the findings of a government-ordered audit into all quarries in Donegal were raised at Tuesday's meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Cllr Albert Doherty said such delays were causing tension within the council and the building industry.

This was set up a year ago to ensure bricks being produced in the county are compliant with regulations set down by the country’s standards watchdog.

It followed the decertification of a Donegal-based block manufacturing company by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) after it failed to demonstrate that its factory production processes were capable of producing blocks to the required standard.

Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien asked the National Building Control Office (NBCO), the state body in charge of the sector, to conduct an audit into all quarries in the county as thousands of homeowners are affected by damaged blocks in their houses.

The audit is separate from audits carried out annually by the NSAI, and it’s understood that the minister considers the move a proactive measure in response to the mica crisis which has affected the county. There are more than 150 quarries registered in Donegal with the county council.

At Tuesday's meeting, Cllr Doherty said he expected that the council would be very interested in the forthcoming audit and asked the matter be followed up for their next meeting.

"Obviously we will have a significant interest because of building issues. I think the lack of publication and circulation of it to date is causing a lot of tension. I'm sure Donegal County Council planning, housing, and others will like to see the report and its contents. The sooner it's issued the better," he said.

Killian Smith from the Inishowen MD's planning section said he would pass Cllr Doherty's concerns to the council's senior planner and ask him or the council's quarry liaison officer to chase this matter up with the department in terms of a timeframe and when it would be forwarded to the councillors.