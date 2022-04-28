Search

28 Apr 2022

Kildare crowned Leinster U20 champions

Two points to spare over Dublin in decider

Kildare U20 final

Adam Fanning of Kildare in action against Kieran Conroy of Dublin in the EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

28 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare are Leinster U20 football champions for 2022 following a mouth-watering game at Portlaoise this evening defeating Dublin by two points, 0-17 to 0-15.

Ahead by four early in the opening half Dublin came back to level at the break 0-8 apiece.

The second half saw the sides level on three occasions before Kildare opened a three point lead on 51 minutes Dublin got it bak to a one but in a mighty last five minutes, Dublin had theire chances but Kildare held them with substitute James Dalton firing over the insurance point on 63 minutes to win on a final score line of Kildare 0-17 Dublin 0-15.

Scorers: Kildare, Adam Fanning 0-4, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (2 frees), Shane Farrell 0-2, Aaron Browne 0-1 (mark), Daniel Lynam 0-2, Tommy Gill 0-1, Cormac Barkeer 0-1 (free), James Dalton 0-1.

Dublin, Luke Breathnach 0-5 (1 free), Ryan O'Dwyer 0-3 (1 free), Fionn Murray 0-5 (1 free), Sean Kinsella 0-1, David O'Dowd (0-1).


KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen): Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Aedan Boyle (Clogherinkoe); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Ryan Burke (Caragh), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Aaron Browne cpt (Celbridge), Adam Fanning (Clane), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Niall O'Regan (Celbridge) for Aedan Boyle (40 minutes); Darragh Swords (Caragh) for Aaron Browne (49 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for Ryan Burke (49 minutes); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for Brendan Gibbons (57 minutes); James Dalton (Sallins) for Adam Fanning (61 minutes).


DUBLIN: Hugh O'Sullivan; Kieran Conroy, Theo Clancy, Harry Donaghy; David O'Dowd, Greg McEneaney, Conor Tyrrell; Adam Waddick, Senan Forker; Tom Brennan, Fionn Murray, Seamus Smith; Ryan O'Dwyer, Luke Breathnach, Sean Kinsella. Subs: Ronan Cullen for Tom Brennan (36 minutes); Peter Duffy for Seamus Smith (36 minutes); Luke Ward for Sean Kinsella (43 minutes); Ben Millist for Harry Donaghy (46 minutes);REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare, Laois.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media