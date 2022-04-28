Kildare crowned Leinster U20 champions

Adam Fanning of Kildare in action against Kieran Conroy of Dublin in the EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise
Kildare are Leinster U20 football champions for 2022 following a mouth-watering game at Portlaoise this evening defeating Dublin by two points, 0-17 to 0-15.
Ahead by four early in the opening half Dublin came back to level at the break 0-8 apiece.
The second half saw the sides level on three occasions before Kildare opened a three point lead on 51 minutes Dublin got it bak to a one but in a mighty last five minutes, Dublin had theire chances but Kildare held them with substitute James Dalton firing over the insurance point on 63 minutes to win on a final score line of Kildare 0-17 Dublin 0-15.
Scorers: Kildare, Adam Fanning 0-4, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (2 frees), Shane Farrell 0-2, Aaron Browne 0-1 (mark), Daniel Lynam 0-2, Tommy Gill 0-1, Cormac Barkeer 0-1 (free), James Dalton 0-1.
Dublin, Luke Breathnach 0-5 (1 free), Ryan O'Dwyer 0-3 (1 free), Fionn Murray 0-5 (1 free), Sean Kinsella 0-1, David O'Dowd (0-1).
KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen): Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Aedan Boyle (Clogherinkoe); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Ryan Burke (Caragh), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Aaron Browne cpt (Celbridge), Adam Fanning (Clane), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Niall O'Regan (Celbridge) for Aedan Boyle (40 minutes); Darragh Swords (Caragh) for Aaron Browne (49 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for Ryan Burke (49 minutes); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for Brendan Gibbons (57 minutes); James Dalton (Sallins) for Adam Fanning (61 minutes).
DUBLIN: Hugh O'Sullivan; Kieran Conroy, Theo Clancy, Harry Donaghy; David O'Dowd, Greg McEneaney, Conor Tyrrell; Adam Waddick, Senan Forker; Tom Brennan, Fionn Murray, Seamus Smith; Ryan O'Dwyer, Luke Breathnach, Sean Kinsella. Subs: Ronan Cullen for Tom Brennan (36 minutes); Peter Duffy for Seamus Smith (36 minutes); Luke Ward for Sean Kinsella (43 minutes); Ben Millist for Harry Donaghy (46 minutes);REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare, Laois.
