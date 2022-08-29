Kildare PPN announces third annual Climate Action Weekend

The Kildare Public Participation Network (Kildare PPN) has announced its third annual Climate Action Weekend.

The programme is designed to highlight the work of active community groups in Kildare who are driving change, raising awareness and supporting climate initiatives in their towns, villages and neighbourhoods.

Content will focus on educating participants and inspiring action on climate in our communities.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cliona Kelliher, member of the Kildare PPN Secretariat and founder of the Climate Action Weekend, said: "We are very excited about the range and quality of events in this years programme.

"Most of our events are being delivered, facilitated or coordinated by community groups in Kildare, already taking climate action steps and helping their community.

The Lodge Bog Walk, from the Kildare PPN Climate Action Weekend 2021. Pic Supplied

She added: "Kildare PPN reps are excellent advocates for climate action and this weekend will celebrate that and help support them in their voluntary work."

Liz Denieffe, member of the Kildare PPN Secretariat, also said: "We are very pleased to have the contributions of organisations such as An Taisce, the SEAI, Codema, County Kildare Chamber and others, highlighting how PPN can bring expertise into our communities, while also highlighting the role that our community groups play and will play in climate action.

"We encourage everyone, whether you are a member of Kildare PPN or not, to join an event and bring your voice to the local climate conversation."

NOTABLE EVENTS

‘Kildare’s Energy Future’ is an online panel discussion hosted by Emer Conway, Kildare’s Sustainable Energy Community Mentor and will include contributions from Donna Gartland of Codema and Sinead Ronan of County Kildare Chamber.

Gary Tyrrell of An Taisce Climate Ambassador Programme will deliver a workshop on Design Thinking for Climate action, in Maynooth Community Space.

The Kildare branch of Birdwatch Ireland will host a talk at Naas Library on the impact of climate changes on bird species, followed by a bird watch walk along the Corbally Canal Line.

A Farming for Nature farm walk will take place in McCalls farm in Calverstown, to showcase various sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices.

A ladies clothes swap event will take place in Maynooth Library with Zero Waste Maynooth.

Dr Colm Byrne, geriatrician and specialist in strokes will host a zoom session on Air Quality in our Towns and Villages and how health and climate action are linked.

Dr Eoin Galavan and Ann Walsh will host a discussion on Psychology and the Climate Crisis.

Kildare PPN has said that all events are open to all and free to attend, although some in-person events have limited capacity so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

A full list of events can be found at www.kildareppn.ie/climate-action-weekend.

Kildare Public Participation Network is the main link through which the Local Authority connects with the Social Inclusion, Environmental and Community and Voluntary groups within County Kildare.

The organisation was established to allow communities within County Kildare to have greater involvement with the Local Authority and to give the community a greater voice and influence on issues and policies of interest to them.

The Climate Action Weekend will take place from Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

For further information, contact Grace Clarke at admin@kildareppn.ie or ( 045) 980 700.