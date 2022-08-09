Search

09 Aug 2022

'I just wanted to give something back': Over €12,000 raised in inspiring flower fundraiser by Kildare woman

Ciarán Mather reports on a touching gesture made to a woman’s late father and her friend

The sunflowers were planted by Vivienne Mahon (INSET, LEFT) for her friend Imelda Corcoran (INSET, RIGHT)

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

09 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A woman from Newlands in Naas has organised the planting of over 10,000 sunflower seeds to honour her late father and friend.

Vivienne Mahon decided to pursue the venture in order to provide inspiration and comfort for her friend Imelda Corcoran, who is seeking treatment for cancer.

Imelda is originally from Longford, but became friends with Vivienne after she moved into Naas 30 years ago. She is married to Aidan and has three children: Liam, Lorna and Sam.

Vivienne also dedicated the gesture to her late father, Teddy Brophy, who passed away at the age of 96 in August of 2021, and is survived by his wife Imelda Mahon.

Explaining her motivation behind planting the sunflowers, Vivienne said: "I wanted to mark my friendship with Imelda: she is an extremely strong and inspirational person, and I just wanted to give something back to her."

She said that she first approached her brother Paul with the idea.

Paul, who is a broccoli producer, told his nursery manager about the idea, and she helped him to source the sunflower seeds for Vivienne’s new garden, which is located at her home.

All the seeds were put into seed trays back at Easter, and after the flowers had germinated, were later put into soil in mid-April.

The flowers were planted by volunteers which included numerous friends and family members from both Vivienne and Imelda’s families.

Vivienne added that they were originally meant to bloom in August, in order to coincide with Imelda’s birthday (August 8), but the recent heatwave sped up the blooming process.

She also said that she hopes that the flowers can teach her children and Imelda’s children about the importance of friendship: "It also represents an opportunity to reach out to someone, which can be hard to do, especially when someone is so ill.

"It was also give Imelda a focus and a distraction during her treatment."

Vivienne also set up a GoFundMe campaign called ‘Sunflowers for love’ for St Brigid's Hospice, who looked after her father during his final days.

Although its initial target was for €1,000, as of the time of publication, it has now reached just over €12,400.

In addition, those who wish to can add to a collection box present at the garden on behalf of Imelda.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Imelda said: "The love and support we are receiving from everyone is truly the most beautiful thing would could experience.

"We are being carried through this most horrendous of journeys by so much love, kindness and lots of fun, and its impact on our daily loves at this time is beyond measure or words: thank you all."

