19 Apr 2022

“Vital road” on Woodstock Estate is to be declared a ‘public road’ by Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Woodstock Gardens

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

19 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A “vital road” on Woodstock Estate in Inistioge is to be declared a ‘public road’  by Kilkenny County Council.

The short road connects the car park at Woodstock Gardens to the L8280-1, known as Woodstock Avenue.

The length of the roadway is 270 metres.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen said the move made sense and was a great idea. She proposed the action, which was seconded by Cllr Peter Cleere and agreed by all councillors.

District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said the stretch is a “vital road.”

Area Engineer Declan Murphy said the action went out for public consultation and there were no submissions. Most of the avenue had already been taken-in-charge by Kilkenny County Council and this is the last 270 metres to the car park.

