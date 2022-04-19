Three historic Kilkenny sites awarded funding for conservation work

Dunkitt Church, Clomantagh Church and Grangefertagh Church & Graveyard have been awarded funding of €196,200 between them under the national 2022 Community Monuments Fund.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced the Kilkenny funding recipients earlier today, see below:

Dunkitt Church, South Kilkenny - €85,000.00

Clomantagh Church, west of Freshford - €85,000.00

Grangefertagh Church & Graveyard, north-east of Johnstown - €26,200.00

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

Speaking today, Minister Noonan said: “These awards help us to deliver on various commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030. It will provide further supports for communities and custodians and the heritage sector, for archaeologists, conservation architects, stone masons, and other professional trades. These projects will also help build resilience against extreme weather and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Minister Noonan added: “I want to commend our National Monuments Service for their huge effort in managing the scheme and the local authorities for their incredible support in administering applications.”

Concerns about the the structural integrity of Clomantagh Church and Grangefertagh Church had been raised last year by North Kilkenny councillors, with Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh stating at the time that they were facing the risk of 'imminent collapse'.