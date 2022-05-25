Search

26 May 2022

Auction and coffee morning for Motor Neurone Disease in Kilkenny this weekend

Tower & Castle on John Street

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A coffee morning and auction in aid of a great cause is set to take place at Tower and Castle Café on John Street this Saturday, May 28 at 10am.

Eight pairs of tickets to Daniel O’Donnell in Killarney in August are up for grabs as well as an array of CDs, DVDs and assorted memorabilia.

The event is all in aid of ‘AllPaulTogether’ - a fundraising community set up on behalf of Paul Smith to help raise money for his fight against MND.

Just like Paul’s attitude to life, this fundraising community is about not giving up. But it’s more than that.

It’s about strength in numbers. It’s about loved ones, friends, colleagues and acquaintances pulling together to help him and his family through the toughest challenge they’ll ever face. 

For more information, contact ‘083 312 8838’.

News

