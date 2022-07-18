Gum Litter Campaign visits Kilkenny

Ireland has seen a remarkable 70% reduction in chewing gum litter since 2007 and gum litter now accounts for only 8% of all litter compared to over 26% in 2007 - thanks to the efforts of the Gum Litter Taskforce campaign. The campaign's message to "Bin your gum when your done" seems to be getting though to the Irish public with positive results for the nation's' streets.



Ireland has achieved a 70% reduction in chewing gum litter since 2007, according to the Gum Litter. Taskforce (GLT), the National Awareness Campaign to make gum litter an issue of the past. The GLT roadshow visited Kilkenny City last week to engage the public through its fun roadshow which saw the Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr David Fitzgerald shooting some hoops with the Gum Litter Taskforce crew on the Parade.

Cllr Fitzgerald said “I welcome the Gum Litter Taskforce Street Crew to the Marble City, as it’s a terrific campaign which has aided in the reduction of gum litter. The playful campaign and the interactive display here today, is a great way to promote an anti-litter message. Kilkenny City works hard to keep the Marble City litter free, but chewing gum litter can be a nuisance,

especially on the Parade, as chewing gum can impact the beautiful limestone pavement. I’m supportive of this campaign to encourage people to bin their chewing gum responsibly”.

The Gum Litter Taskforce has led to a phenomenal shift in people’s attitude to gum litter. The awareness campaign has also increased knowledge of the fine associated with gum litter, with 81% of those surveyed after the campaign now aware of the €150 fine. However, just over one in four (27%) claim never to have dropped gum, highlighting the continued importance of this awareness and behavioural change campaign, particularly for future generations.



Acting Director of Environmental Services, Denis Malone who attended with the Mayor said:

“Kilkenny County Council is delighted to support the Gum Litter Taskforce. Through continuing to engage with people and educate them on the harms of gum litter, we can work to make gum litter on the streets of Ireland a problem of the past. We especially welcome the ‘Bin It!’ school roadshow that encourages students to responsibly dispose of litter, and particularly gum litter, through actor-led workshops. Educational engagement and encouraging positive behaviours from a young age will have long-term positive effects on attitudes towards litter. The Gum Litter Taskforce compliments many of the Council’s objectives set out in the Litter Management Plan 2021-2023”.



The Gum Litter Taskforce campaign, which is funded by Mars Wrigley, will run for a fifth cycle until 2025 on the back of a remarkable 70% reduction in gum litter since the initiative first began in 2007. The campaign has engaged with over 30 local authorities across the country, hosting awareness initiatives and localised launch events and providing materials to promote community-led action on gum litter. The Gum Litter Taskforce the ‘Bin It!’ education programme will travel across the country and deliver 60 performances a year to primary schools nationwide, with the ambition to visit 180 schools by 2025.