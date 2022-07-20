Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 20, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget Barry

Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Glenmore, Kilkenny

Late of Carrigcloney, Glenmore. Bridget died peacefully on Wednesday in University Hospital Waterford. Pre-deceased by her parents Catherine and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family Martin, Nancy, Johnny, Gavin, Michelle and Paddy, brother Jack, sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces, nephews and their families, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Arriving on Friday at The Church of the Assumption, Slieverue for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in Glenmore Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Quilty/Barry families, please use the online service below. To view Bridget's Funeral Mass, please click on the following link: http://www.ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

The death has occurred of Tom Beckett

Blackwood, Freshford, Kilkenny / Ballinlough, Cork

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Tobin), daughter Stacey (Davies), granddaughter Robyn, son-in-law Tim, brother Dr. Jerry, sister Marian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, relative and friends.

R.I.P.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas Brophy

England and formerly of Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Thomas Brophy : 22nd June, 2022

London, England & formerly of Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England.

Predeceased by his partner Connie, parents Dan and Ciss, brothers Danny, Larry, John and Bill, sisters Maureen, Ann and Eileen.

Thomas will be sadly missed by his daughter Stephanie, grandson Adam, great-grandson Adrian, sisters Tess, Kathleen, Agnes, Breda and brother Mick.

MAY THOMAS REST IN PEACE

Funeral Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at the English Martyrs Church on Thursday 21st July at 2.30pm. Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSE8QPDzJE4

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Sunday (24th July) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : cloghparish

Please use the online condolence section on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies and share memories of Thomas.

The death has occurred of Brenden (Benny) Burke

Knocktopher, Kilkenny



The death has taken place of Brenden (Benny) Burke, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his family 18th July 2022. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Peggy. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam and John, sister Teresa, sisters in law Natasha and Jeanette, brother in law Ben, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Wednesday with rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in Knocktopher Parish Church followed by burial in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny.

MAY BENNY REST IN PEACE

A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) DONOGHUE

Ennisnag, Stoneyford, Kilkenny / Mullingar, Westmeath



Michael (Mike) Donoghue (Ennisnag, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny and late of Mullingar) July 18th 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his family. Mourned and deeply loved by his devoted wife of forty four years Teresa, his children Maeve and Ciaran, grandson Aidan, siblings Seamus, Mary, Mairéad, Chris, Charlie and Cáit, their partners and children, extended family and friends.

May Mike Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Wednesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m., followed by interment in Ennisnag Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Should you wish to leave a message for Mike's family, please do so on RIP.ie. House private please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) JOHNSTON (née Tuite)

Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Tramore, Waterford / Janesboro, Limerick / Gowran, Kilkenny



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston, (nee Tuite), Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Tramore, Co. Waterford and Janesboro, Co. Limerick. Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Rory and the wonderful nursing staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Rory, her children, Deirdre, Turlough, Maeve, Dara and Bronach, her daughters-in-law, Eileen and U-sa, sons-in-law Lionel and Sean and Bronach’s partner, Francine, her grandchildren Ciara, Rory, Cathal, Dusara, Conor, Róisín, Aoife, Tiarnan and Finn, her great-grandchild, Hubert and her brother Sean, grandson-in-law Jonny, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, friends and all those who cared for her and resided with her in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home

May Betty’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Betty’s Cremation Service can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Anna Murphy (née Kirwan)

Farrentemple, The Rower, Kilkenny



Murphy; (née Kirwan) Farrentemple, The Rower and late of Gaulstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny. 19th July 2022. Anna, passed peacefully in the care of her loving family, after a short illness bravely fought. Predeceased by her parents John and Bridget Kirwan, her sister Margaret, her infant son James Michael and granddaughter Emily (infant). Deeply missed by her loving husband Fintan, her children Margaret Mary (O'Gorman), Jim, Catriona (Tierney), Bríd (Kenny) and Áine (Dowling), her cherished grand-children, her sisters Kathleen, Josie, Emily, Eileen, Breda and Mary, her brothers James, Michael, Patrick and John, her sons-in-law John, Jim, Nicky and James, her daughter-in-law Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 12 noon tomorrow Wednesday 20th July concluding at 8pm, with Rosary at 6pm.

Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption The Rower for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday 21st July followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Pender (née Kenny)

Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Johanna (Joan) Pender (nee Kenny): 28th June, 2022

Kent, England & formerly of Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by her family in England & Ireland.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm on Wednesday (20th July). Funeral Prayers on Wednesday evening at 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joan's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : castlecomerparish

MAY JOAN REST IN PEACE

Please use the online condolence link on RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies and share memories of Joan.

