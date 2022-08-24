Very promising progress update on Kilkenny City's new Mayfair Library

After some initial delays due to the non-availability of building materials and Covid-19 restrictions, progress on the Mayfair Library in Kilkenny City has picked up significantly.

Project Engineer Tony Lauhoff told the Kilkenny People that if progress continues at its current pace that the new library will be completed in Summer 2023.

“The fact that this library will be an open library that will be able to operate outside of normal hours will be of great benefit to local library users,” he said.

“Having study areas, IT areas and training room areas will also hugely add to Kilkenny’s library services.”

This project involves the refurbishment and alterations of the Mayfair Building which is located within the former Smithwicks Brewery site.

The building is being refurbished as part of the Abbey Creative Quarter in Kilkenny.

The existing Carnegie Library on John’s Quay is also a very significant building for Kilkenny City and Kilkenny County Council plan to improve and protect it - and to keep it as a library space.