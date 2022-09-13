Search

13 Sept 2022

Clothing donations sought to help Ukrainians settle into new homes in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Long renowned for its community spirit, Bennettsbridge is once again rising to the challenge.

A number of Ukrainians are staying in Wallslough Village cottages and are in need of many items to help them settle in.

An ongoing collection, spearheaded by the GAA, is currently in operation.

Last week representatives from each group met and agreed to support this cause.

Tomorrow evening (Wednesday) from 6 to 7pm, items can be dropped off at the GAA grounds.

Items really needed are new or nearly new girls’ clothes (ages 7 to 10), wellingtons (all sizes), a few pairs of football boots (sizes 39 and up) and new underwear (ladies/gents/boys and girls).

The camogie club will do a general clothes drive on September 18 and 19, so any surplus clothing can go to that fundraising drive.

