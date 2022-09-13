Grow Remote Lapland meet Grow Remote Kilkenny Cats



Grow Remote is the national community led organisation promoting remote work for both employers and employees. They have local chapters or branches all over Ireland and further afield. Grow Remote Kilkenny were honoured to recently welcome Grow Remote Lapland Chapter lead Annika Limpopo from Finland to Kilkenny, on Tuesday September 6.



As well as being a chapter lead with Grow Remote, Annika and her colleague Ella work with the Leader partnership in Finland, planning to rejuvenate rural Finland by attracting remote workers to Lapland.



The study visit’s purpose was to learn how Grow Remote Kilkenny is supporting and promoting remote work in Kilkenny. The meeting was organised by Cllr Maria Dollard who set up the Kilkenny Chapter in 2020 with the hope of making remote work visible and decrease social isolation through regular meet-ups.



Cllr Dollard said:

“We gathered to share lunch and learn about each other’s experiences. We were joined by Colette Campion and Dermot Rafter from Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Aileen McGrath from LEO Kilkenny County Council and Tom O’Neill from New Work Junction.



“We enthusiastically discussed the many opportunities of remote work, co-working hubs and how to address the challenges. It was a wonderful exchange of views and Kilkenny impressed our visitors with the progress we have made both in Kilkenny City as well as Galmoy, Glenmore, Piltown and Urlingford. We were all presented with a beautiful memento of Lapland and we hope to keep up the contact and support each other going forward.”

Donal Kearney, Grow Remote Community Manager said:

“Isn’t it amazing to witness the international aspects of Grow Remote? Annika is one of our Local Leaders from Lapland, Finland. She wanted to learn more about remote work and how it can benefit her home, so she travelled to Kilkenny to connect with our Kilkenny chapter.



“Thanks to Maria for jumping on this opportunity and giving of her time to share the local learnings - but also for gathering local remote work stakeholders (Local Enterprise Office, the digital hub and Leader Partnership).



This week, Annika also connected with chapters in Skerries and Offaly! It's times like these when we’re so proud of this community. Thank you for everything you do to promote remote work locally!”



Grow Remote meet monthly for lunch in Billy Byrnes Pub and are running two boat trips on the river Nore on Culture Night for Remote Workers and those interested in finding out more.



Visit: https://growremote.ie/event/grow-remote-kilkenny-local-meetup-lunch/2022-07-29/