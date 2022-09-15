Deputy John McGuinness calls for action in advance of Budget 2023

Deputy John McGuinness, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr Mick Delaney, Joe Reidy and Minister Michael McGrath meet to discuss Budget 2023
On September 8, Minister Michael McGrath met with Deputy John McGuinness, Joe Reidy, and Councillors Pat Fitzpatrick and Mick Delaney to discuss their concerns about the cost of living crisis and suggestions regarding the budget.
As outlined by Deputy McGuiness:
"The main points made were as follows:
Business in rural Ireland needs on- going support particularly small pubs and shops. Direct financial support without too much red tape must be provided.
"More funding and power is needed by local authorities to solve local issues such as housing, roads etc.
"There should be a very strong package of financial supports aimed at the domestic and commercial markets relative to the energy and cost of living crisis.
"The elderly and marginalised must be prioritised and assisted in every way.
"Cost of insurance and doing business must be reduced."
Budget 2023 will be unveiled on September 27.
