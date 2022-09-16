15,000 food waste recycling packs to be distributed - Kilkenny Live

MyWaste.ie is taking its campaign to encourage people to recycle their food waste to this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Over three days from September 20 to 22, MyWaste.ie will give visitors to the ploughing at Ratheniska, Co. Laois a front-row look at how food waste recycling works. Their interactive exhibit will show people what food waste and packaging can be recycled, demonstrating how the food waste from Irish households can benefit both the environment and the economy. Experts from MyWaste.ie will be on-hand throughout the Championships to answer questions and give handy tips to people on how to make the most of their three-bin system.

MyWaste.ie will also be distributing 15,000 free food waste caddies over the course of the event, each with a starter pack of caddy liners and an information leaflet. Helping with this mammoth task will be an army of local volunteers from Park/Ratheniska GAA Ladies Club.

Speaking about the event, Pauline McDonogh, Waste Prevention Coordinator with My Waste said:

“Every household in Ireland generates up to 117kgs of food waste per year, meaning Irish families are throwing the equivalent of €400 to €1,000 into the bin. Recycling food waste diverts this important waste stream from landfill and allows it to be transformed into renewable energy and bio-fertilisers for agriculture.

"We want to show people what can be put into their food recycling bin, the importance of separating food from its packaging, the reasons why doing so is good for the environment and the lasting impact that it can have creating in green jobs.”

Speaking about why they chose to get involved, Brian Ramsbottom, Secretary of Park/Ratheniska GAA Club said:

“Irish food is world-famous, but many of us are guilty of buying too much and then throwing away the food we don’t use, when we could be recycling it instead. Park/Ratheniska is a proud member of the GAA Green Clubs Programme, and as an extension of this great initiative, we are delighted to team up with My Waste to spread the word about how important food waste recycling is, right here on our doorstep at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.”

The exhibit is part of a two-year campaign aimed at encouraging Irish households to recycle their food waste. Research* has shown that there may be some barriers to recycling food waste and this initiative aims to counter these by providing useful tips and advice on how people can start to recycle more of their food waste and the important impacts this has on Ireland’s environment and circular and green economy. The campaign is funded by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

For more information, visit www.mywaste.ie/what-to-do- with-my-food-waste/