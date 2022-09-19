Breaking: Male arrested following 'critical incident' in North Kilkenny

A man remains in garda custody following 'a critical incident' in North Kilkenny earlier today.
It is understood the incident took place this afternoon at a private house in the Moneenroe area of North Kilkenny.
The Armed Response Unit attended the scene.
A male has been arrested and is being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station where it is understood he is being questioned in relation to a suspected firearms offence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.