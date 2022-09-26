Kilkenny TD welcomes new ATM for Callan

Deputy John McGuinness
Deputy John McGuinness has confirmed that Callan will finally get its new ATM on Thursday.
The Euronet ATM will be installed at St Canice’s Credit Union, Callan.
Speaking to the Kilkenny People, Deputy McGuinness said, "While this is good news, it should never have been an issue in the first place. To even suggest that a town would be without an ATM machine, in my view, is ridiculous. Im delighted for the local community that they will now have this service back."
