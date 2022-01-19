Riverside benches proposal put forward in Kilkenny to raise awareness around suicide

A survey is to be carried out into the costings of a project which is being put forward by citizens concerned about suicide in Kilkenny.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness raised the matter at Friday’s meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.

“I have had a number of conversations with a number of concerned citizens around suicide awareness and they came up with this idea.

“I have asked the council to carry out a survey and see what cost would be involved,” he said adding that the concerned citizens are willing to sponsor new benches which will have a plaque with the Samaritans number on it, along with a local helpline.

“We were talking about how some people go down the river for quiet contemplation but there are some people who come down and have worrying thoughts and we came up with this idea.

“Having these phone numbers on the benches might be enough for someone to pick up the phone and might even save a life,” said Cllr Mc Guinness.

“I have met with the city engineer, Ian Gardner and he is going to carry out a survey to see how much it will cost to purchase and install these benches and then it is hoped that Kilkenny County Council will maintain them.”

It is hoped that a number of new benches will be installed, with these plaques, in a number of areas in the city including the Canal Walk and also along the Linear Park.