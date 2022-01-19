Search

19 Jan 2022

Riverside benches proposal put forward in Kilkenny to raise awareness around suicide

Riverside benches proposal put forward in Kilkenny to raise awareness around suicide

The benches are planned for locations along the banks of the River Nore

Reporter:

Mary Cody

19 Jan 2022

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A survey is to be carried out into the costings of a project which is being put forward by citizens concerned about suicide in Kilkenny.
Cllr Eugene McGuinness raised the matter at Friday’s meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District.
“I have had a number of conversations with a number of concerned citizens around suicide awareness and they came up with this idea.
“I have asked the council to carry out a survey and see what cost would be involved,” he said adding that the concerned citizens are willing to sponsor new benches which will have a plaque with the Samaritans number on it, along with a local helpline.
“We were talking about how some people go down the river for quiet contemplation but there are some people who come down and have worrying thoughts and we came up with this idea.
“Having these phone numbers on the benches might be enough for someone to pick up the phone and might even save a life,” said Cllr Mc Guinness.
“I have met with the city engineer, Ian Gardner and he is going to carry out a survey to see how much it will cost to purchase and install these benches and then it is hoped that Kilkenny County Council will maintain them.”
It is hoped that a number of new benches will be installed, with these plaques, in a number of areas in the city including the Canal Walk and also along the Linear Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media