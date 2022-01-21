Kilkenny Specsavers lodges plans to expand shop space in Market Cross

File picture
Specsavers in Kilkenny is planning to expand its existing shop area in Market Cross into a neighbouring unit.
A planning application has been lodged for plans, which will comprise of amalgamation of existing retail units four and five, to include internal alterations, alterations to shop front and all associated site development works and services provision.
A decision from the council is due in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.