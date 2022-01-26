Search

26 Jan 2022

Excitement builds ahead of the big day at Gowran Park tomorrow

Strong home representation with declarations released

KILKENNY

The easing of restrictions means Gowran Park will see a bumper crowd for the Thyestes Chase Pictures: Sportsfile & Dylan Vaughan

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

26 Jan 2022 1:33 PM

Declarations for the big race at Gowran tomorrow were released on Tuesday morning with 18 horses going to post and Longhouse Poet is the current favourite.

The eight-year-old bids to hand trainer Martin Brassil his second win in the race after Grand National winner Numbersixvalverde in 2005.

A winner on his final start last season, Longhouse Poet finished seventh on his reappearance at Limerick over Christmas with jockey Darragh O’Keeffe set to retain the ride.

Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott have a strong hand with five runners each, with Elliott bidding to claim back-to-back wins in the €100,000 handicap with Coko Beach.

Mullins will field last season’s Racing Post Novice Chase winner Franco De Port alongside Brahma Bull, Ontheropes, Class Conti and Agusta Gold.

The local trainer will be aiming to win the race for the ninth time, his last success being Total Recall in 2020 when his nephew Danny guided the horse to victory in deep fog.

Gowran’s Thursday meeting boasts a strong undercard with five-time Grade 1 winner Klassical Dream set to run in the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle (2.05).

The Mullins-trained runner will take on eight rivals in the 3m½f contest before an anticipated tilt at the Stayers’ Hurdle in March, for which he sits as current ante-post favourite at 11-4.

The race has a glittering roll of honour with the likes of War of Attrition and Presenting Percy claiming the Grade 3 contest before going on to bigger and better things.

As well as the Thyestes and the Galmoy, there is the 2m Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle, the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle over 2 and a half miles and the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

The card is then bookended by the Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants Beginners Chase and the PJ Foley Memorial Flat Race.
book early

The racecourse is advising anyone that is looking to attend to buy their tickets online and avoid the queues.

The action from the Kilkenny track gets underway at 1pm with the feature 3m Goffs Thyestes Chase going to post at 3.05pm and the race can be seen live on RTE Television.

There will also be entertainment from After Dark in the betting ring pavilion after racing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media