27 Jun 2022

Exclusive Normal People memorabilia at Laois auction

Items including a signed script and GAA shorts were donated by director Lenny Abrahamson

Signed Normal People Script

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

27 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie


Exclusive items from the hit tv show Normal People are being sold for charity by Laois Auctioneer Sean Eacrett. 

The timed auction features items donated by Director Lenny Abrahamson in support of documentary film makers working in Ukraine.

The items include a pair of signed GAA shorts worn by lead actor Paul Mescal and an episode script signed by Lenny Abrahamson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

The Ballybrittas based auctioneer's description of the auction states that: “Director Lenny Abrahamson donates GAA shorts, script book and signed active script from award winning series Normal People to a unique auction in support of documentary film makers currently filming the war in Ukraine.”

Bidders can register now and bid until the auction ends on the evening of July 17. 

A link to the site can be found here: https://www.seaneacrettauctions.ie/catalogue/26FB514D0E85DBD54FC96DE123CCEA7A/1FE03E089A1130C8B897015FCBF1FA71/a-charity-auction-of-irish-film-and-tv-memorabilia-for-ordin/

News

