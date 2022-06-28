Outrage over need to hire lighting where TII removed Laois motorway lights

In a move branded “outrageous”, Laois County Council may have to hire lights to illuminate parts of the motorway where Transport Infrastructure Ireland(TII) has removed lighting.

Councillors strongly objected to the removal of lighting poles along the motorway at the latest meeting of Laois County Council.

Cllr Thomasina O’Connell branded the move “outrageous” and said she had raised the issue with TII last year. In response she claimed they said “well, we’ll see if there is any accidents without the lights and if there is no accidents, we will leave them off. I think it is absolutely ludicrous and I want to see a safety audit because I think they are chancing their arms,” Cllr O’Connell told the meeting.

She said the TII had cited an EU directive to say that they were saving energy. “If we don’t challenge this at the highest level in TII they will get away with blue murder, as they have before.”

Cllr PJ Kelly raised the issue at the meeting when said he had been alerted to plans to remove the poles at exits 14, 15 and 16 on the motorway. “The timing of it is pretty poor with the National Ploughing Championships taking place in September,” he pointed out.

“Laois County Council will have to supply lighting as they do at some of the minor exits leading up to the championships and the Electric Picnic,” added Cllr Kelly.

Cllr Conor Bergin said it would be “very disappointing to see the council having to hire lighting to bring it in to light up junctions where it has been removed. That’s very peculiar alright.”

Cllr Willie Aird said “Transport Infrastructure Ireland should be sent a letter here to ask why are they taking them down.” He said if they are taken down they will never go back up. “It is more lights we are looking for not less,” he remarked.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley insisted the move from the TII didn’t make sense. “I would ask that we contact them immediately, asking them to leave the poles there,” she remarked. She said the council will have to light up the junctions because “it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Describing the removal as “an act of madness,” Cllr Paschal McEvoy said the removal “means that they are never coming back.” He insisted he was totally opposed to the move.

Council members agreed to contact the head of motorway infrastructure at TII in relation to their concerns surrounding the matter.