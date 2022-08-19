Major planning decision due for Portlaoise Train Station

Iarnród Éireann will discover whether or not a pedestrian and parking areas have been approved for Portlaoise Train Station next week.

The development at Railway Street in Portlaoise is being backed by Minister Sean Fleming, who wrote a letter of support to Laois County Council in relation to the plans.

Iarnród Éireann is proposing to “create an open pedestrian area at the entrance to the train station, reorganise parking by providing 28 car parking spaces to the rear of the site.”

According to the planning application lodge with Laois County Council last December, “the plans involve works within the curtilage of a protected structure, new bicycle shelter with 30 no. bicycle spaces, footpaths, fencing, kerbing, drainage, road markings, public lighting, CCTV, ticketing machine, EV charging points, relocation of existing bus stop and all other associated site works.”

Minister of State, Sean Fleming wrote to the council in order to add his backing to the proposal.

He said “I wish to make representation in respect of Irish Rail with regard to their planning application reference number 21/831 to create an open pedestrian area at the train station, reorganise parking by providing 28 car parking spaces to the rear of the site etc. and all other associated site works at larnrod Eireann, Portlaoise Railway Station, Railway Street, Portlaoise.”

Minister Fleming asked: “Can you please look favourably on this planning application as these extra car parking spaces at this location is very warranted for all customers who use this facility.”

“I look forward to the planning permission being granted,” added Minister Fleming. A decision on the development is due to be made on Thursday, August 25.