16 Sept 2022

Laois parents want help to make most of fantastic ploughing opportunity

Some of the huge attendance at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska in 2013.Picture: Alf Harvey/hrphoto.ie

Conor Ganly

16 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

The Parents Association of Ballinakill National School have appealed for help to make the most of chance to raise funds at the National Ploughing Championships.

They says have received a "fantastic fundraising opportunity" but they "need your help."

They want past pupils (18+), current, past or future parents /guardians/ siblings/ relatives or friends to help us to sell brochures at the Championships in Ratheniska between September 20 and 22.

They say sellers will receive a wristband which will give entry to the site on the day.

Awesome day awaits at Applefest in Laois

If you can help please contact Niamh Cummins on 0876507708 or any member of the association's committee with your name, number and preferred date.

