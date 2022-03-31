Laois hotel wins national excellence award in developing staff talent

Excellence in talent development at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise has been recognised at the Irish Hotels Federation’s national Quality Employers Awards 2022.

Awards were made in three categories, according to the size of the property, with hotels from Kilkenny, Laois and Cork taking top honours.

Chairman of the independent judging panel, Dr Donagh Davern of Munster Technological University, paid tribute to the award winners and commended them for their outstanding human resource practices and innovations, which were particularly essential in keeping teams together during the immense difficulty of the last two years.

“The judging committee was impressed by each winner’s dedication to people management and ensuring high quality employment practices are in place. Each winning hotel showcased a true innovative spirit, offering superb employee benefits and career progression opportunities.”

Congratulating the winners, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, outgoing IHF President, who presented the awards, commended the commitment shown by employers to creating and maintaining high levels of employment standards.

“Irish Hotels have a well-earned reputation for excellence as employers and are committed to best practice employment standards in looking after their teams. Over 65,000 people are employed in the sector right across the country in a diverse and inclusive range of roles from entry level to highly skilled employment that provides fantastic opportunities for advancement,” she said.

Ashford Castle, Mayo, brought home the honour of Distinction in Human Resource Management and development, which was open to hotels that had won category awards in previous years.

The category winners were:

Intermediate The Cork International Hotel

Medium The Midlands Park Hotel

Small Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel