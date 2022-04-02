Laois swimming pools get slice of funding splash

Private and public leisure facilities in Laois are set to get a slice of nearly €70,000 to maintain swimming pools.

Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming who is also Minister of State in the Department of Finance, said six Laois swimming pools have been granted a total of €67,470.59 in funding from Sport Ireland and Ireland Active.

The local grants are:

Ballinakill outdoor pool – €11,754.46;

Laois Leisure, Portlaoise – €10,343.92;

Laois Leisure, Portarlington – €14,105.35;

Club Vitae, Portlaoise – €11,989.55;

Midlands Park Hotel Leisure Club, Portlaoise – €11,872.00;

The Heritage Hotel and Health Centre – €7,405.31.

Minister Fleming welcomed the money and highlighted its value to the community.

"The funding allocation is an acknowledgement of the importance of the sector and the impact swimming has on the nation’s health.

"Swimming Pool operators (both private and public) demonstrated their resilience throughout the pandemic. This funding announced will assist them continue getting communities active.

"Swimming pools provide a vital resource for schools, clubs and communities and is particularly popular with the older people in our community. In addition to the physical benefits from swimming it can also be a great social outlet with various classes / lessons open to all ages and groups in Laois.

"I would encourage people to access their local pools and keep active as this has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing," he said.

The Laois funding is drawn from a €3.2 million funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.