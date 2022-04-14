Leinster make three changes for second leg of Connacht Champions Cup clash

Head coach Leo Cullen has named his Leinster Rugby side, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to take on Connacht Rugby in the second leg of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tomorrow. Kick off is at 5.30pm and the match will be live on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio One.

Cullen has made three changes to the side with Jamison Gibson-Park, Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher all restored to the starting XV.

The front row duo will take their place alongside Tadhg Furlong, replacing Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan.

The rest of the pack remains the same with Ross Molony and Josh Murphy in the second row while Caelan Doris, reaching a half-century of appearances for the province, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan complete the forwards.

Gibson-Park, a second half replacement in the first leg, will partner captain Johnny Sexton in the half-backs.

The remainder of the back-line is also unchanged.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose take their positions in midfield while Hugo Keenan at full-back is flanked once more by Jimmy O'Brien and James Lowe.

Ciarán Frawley, like Doris, will also reach a half-century of Leinster Rugby appearances if he enters the fray from the bench.

Also among the replacements are Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne.

Leinster Rugby team v Connacht Rugby (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (40)

14. Jimmy O'Brien (47)

13. Garry Ringrose (96)

12. Robbie Henshaw (62)

11. James Lowe (61)

10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN (179)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (110)

1. Andrew Porter (84)

2. Rónan Kelleher (32)

3. Tadhg Furlong (121)

4. Ross Molony (133)

5. Josh Murphy (57)

6. Caelan Doris (49)

7. Josh van der Flier (108)

8. Jack Conan (111)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (23)

17. Ed Byrne (82)

18. Michael Ala'alatoa (18)

19. Devin Toner (278)

20. Rhys Ruddock (203)

21. Luke McGrath (169)

22. Ross Byrne (122)

23. Ciarán Frawley (49)

Referee - Luke Pearce (RFU)