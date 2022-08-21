Pictures: Picturesque two-bedroom cottage in scenic Leitrim setting

This picturesque 2 bedroom cottage nestled in a quiet scenic setting at Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim comes to market offering endless potential for any purchaser.
Sited on approximately 0.6 acre of well maintained grounds the property is ideally suited for use as holiday/retirement home and is in walk in condition throughout.
The accommodation comprises of the following; porch, kitchen/living room, bathroom (shower over bath) and two bedrooms.
Some of the many features include: corrugated shed attached to dwelling together with detached wood shed and stable to rear of dwelling, landscaped garden areas with gravel driveway and picturesque setting with elevated views of surrounding countryside.
Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Gordon Hughes Estate Agents,
Main Street,
Ballinamore,
Co Leitrim,
Tel: 071 964 5555.
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
