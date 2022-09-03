Home in Leitrim offers landscaped gardens and elevated views

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents bring to the market this spacious 4 bedroom dormer property (circa 210 sq.m.) at Camagh which is situated in a picturesque rural area and yet less than 4km from the nearby town of Ballinamore with all services and amenities.
In walk-in-condition throughout this property is ideally suited for use as a family home and is sited on approximately 0.9 acre of landscaped gardens together with a patio area which enjoy elevated views of the surrounding countryside.
This electric gated property which is also on a quiet cul-de-sac also boasts a large detached garage and comprises of the following accommodation; porch, hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), sitting room (stove), kitchen (patio doors), utility room, two bathrooms (1 downstairs) together with four bedrooms (1 downstairs).
Some of the many features include; fish pond, private electric gates, car garage with power, greenhouse whilst the solid fuel stove also has a back boiler.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 CX52.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.