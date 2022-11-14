Search

14 Nov 2022

Six injured during "large altercation" at Lough Erne Resort

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Six injured during "large altercation" at Lough Erne Resort

Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

One man was arrested and six people were injured, four of whom were brought to hospital, following what was described as “a large altercation” at the five star Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen, co Fermanagh yesterday afternoon, Sunday, November 13.

PSNI were called to the scene shortly after it was reported that a far-right conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out. 

According to PSNI, "Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22 or from the Republic of Ireland on 004428 9065 0222.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Lough Erne Resort said: "As you may be aware there was an incident at the resort this afternoon (Sunday, November 13), as a result of which local emergency services have been in attendance.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our valued guests and we are grateful to the emergency services for their speedy response. Please be advised that this was an isolated incident and it is business as usual at the resort with guest check-ins taking place as normal."

