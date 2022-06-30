Search

30 Jun 2022

Louth Craftmark set to launch new exhibition

Louth Craftmark set to launch new exhibition

Art piece by Sonya Reynolds who is one of the artists exhibiting at the group show

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Louth Craftmark said it is delighted to host their forthcoming group exhibition, Connective 22, in Gallery 13, Millmount, Drogheda.

Set in the historic setting of the Millmount Craft Quarter, and home to the Drogheda Museum and Martello Tower, Louth Craftmark is delighted to be joined by Labour Party TD Ged Nash to officially open the exhibition on Friday, 8th July at 6pm. All are welcome to attend.

The free exhibition will run until Friday 5th August with opening hours from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

SEEK Dundalk Urban Arts Festival announces stellar line up

Arthur's Archives: Take a trip down memory lane!

Connective 22 will feature 35 members from the extensive Louth Craftmark network, with a broad range of artistic disciplines on show including ceramics, glass, jewellery, painting, print, mixed media, textiles, and sculpture.

Founded in 2006, Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented Northeast based professional artists, designers, and craftspeople, who have come together to promote and support each other. The Louth Craftmark network has grown exponentially in recent years, now standing at 68 members in total.

The title of the exhibition Connective 22 embraces the coming together of members once again for this group exhibition after two years of restrictions.

The artists are so excited to have the opportunity to showcase their work in a live exhibition, in such a historic and beautiful setting.

Ceramicist and Chairperson of Louth Craftmark Jane Campbell commented: “It gives me great joy that Louth Craftmark Connective 22, an exhibition of contemporary art, craft, and design, will take place 8th July to 5th August at Millmount Craft Quarter, Drogheda.

“Having taken a break during covid it is a real pleasure to now showcase the rich content of our member’s work. It will not disappoint.”

The Louth Craftmark members will be offering creative workshops to the public at weekends throughout the exhibition.

Proposed workshops include silk painting, ceramics, watercolour painting, and felting. 

These workshops will give the local community an opportunity to engage with the professional artists and makers in a creative and fun way.

All workshops are €20 each, for further information please visit www.louthcraftmark.com or contact Mel Bradley from Gallery 13 on 086 3712927.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media