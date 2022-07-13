Audiologist changes Dundalk man’s life

Local man Gerry Keane has seen a “miraculous” transformation in his hearing and quality of life after paying a visit to Specsavers Dundalk and receiving a new set of state-of-the-art hearing aids.

Gerry, a long-term hearing aid user had previously worked in a call-centre and over the years he noticed his hearing start to decline which made it difficult for him to engage with customers, affecting his ability to work to his best ability.

Gerry would regularly have to ask customers to repeat themselves and background noises in the office made it hard for him to hear and concentrate on the tasks at hand.

Gerry had previously been fitted with standard hearing aids some time ago with a different provider, but after many years of wear, they had started to decline in efficiency.

Gerry decided to pay a visit to his local Specsavers in Dundalk where they fitted him with an upgraded set of state-of-the-art hearing aids, which have since had a hugely positive impact on both his work and personal life.

Gerry explains:

"Engaging in general conversation and taking customer calls at work was a huge struggle for me before I went to Specsavers and got fitted with new hearing aids.

"They have given me a new lease of life, allowing me to better engage in conversations at work and at home, and they are so discreet that I hardly know they are there."

When Gerry had initially visited Specsavers Dundalk with his hearing difficulties, he had a hearing test and discovered he was suffering with severe to profound high-frequency hearing loss in both ears.

Specsavers Dundalk audiologist Paula Owens explained the condition to Gerry, and since then has been able to provide him with regular support and information on his condition.

When Gerry received his new hearing aids, he left having the confidence to perform better at work, as well as being excited to join in on conversations and socialise with friends and family once again.

Gerry continues:

"My new hearing aids have changed my life completely. I can now hear better on phone calls at work without worrying about surrounding sounds from the call centre impacting my hearing.

"Most importantly I can engage in group conversations more, and I have my confidence back. I would like to thank Paula Owens and their wonderful team at Specsavers Dundalk for going above and beyond the call of duty to fit me with new hearing aids that have since changed my life for the better."

Specsavers audiologist, Paula Owens says:

"We are so happy that Gerry was open to trying new products and are pleased at the significant improvement in his quality of hearing.

"It is so important for hearing aid users to speak up if they are experiencing any issues as there are always other solutions we can trial that could result in impactful differences in hearing range and more importantly quality of life."

Since deciding to make the switch to Specsavers, Gerry has been able to reinvest himself in work and personal relationships, giving him a renewed sense of confidence and joy in his life.

Following changes to the PRSI scheme last year, those eligible for the benefit can now avail of a pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000 or put their PRSI contribution towards the cost of a more expensive pair of hearing aids at Specsavers.

Even with a Medical Card, many will also have PRSI entitlements which would make them eligible for a free pair of hearing aids.