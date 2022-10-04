Louth County Council selected as one of first signatories of EU Climate Mission Charter

Louth County Council has been selected as one of the first signatories of the EU Climate Mission Charter at the Research and Innovation Days webinar. As one of 118 EU regions from 18 EU Member States invited to sign up, Louth is contributing to the Charter’s main goal of supporting over 150 European regions and communities towards climate resilience by 2030.

By signing, Louth County Council indicates their willingness to cooperate and align intentions with other EU signatories, to activate resources and invest in adaptation activities across the county. Louth County Council will lead out in climate resilience and by signing up to the EU Mission, will be able to access and learn from best practice examples of climate adaptation from across the EU.

It is hoped the Mission will push adaptation to withstand inevitable climate impacts across several areas, ensuring healthier soils and food, protected oceans, greener spaces and societal change. Particular future risks to Louth from the effects of climate breakdown include flooding, storms and sea-level rise due to the county’s long coastline which spans over 70km. Advance preparation through a climate action plan is vital to protect the region as many of Louth’s communities heavily rely on recreation, tourism, boating and fishing.

Dr Rory Sheehan, Climate Action Coordinator, Louth County Council said: “Climate breakdown is leading to an increase in extreme weather events. Here at Louth County Council we are leading out on making the county more resilient and better able to cope with our changing future.”

Citizens can follow the climate resilience conversation online by using the Twitter hashtags: #MissionClimate, #EUmissions and #HorizonEU.