Search

20 Oct 2022

Gallery: Na Piarsaigh Blackrock host U9 Hurling Blitz

Reporter:

reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock hosted teams from around the county in the last club based U9 hurling blitz of the year.

Teams arrived from Knockbridge, Naomh Monnine, St Joseph's and St Fechin's  and were joined by two teams from the host club in a six team event, played across three pitches. 

All teams played three matches each on the evening, and were well supported by encouraging parents and grandparents who were very impressed with the skills and effort on display throughout.

The clubs involved have rotated hosting these blitzes during the season and it was clear to all that the players have benefitted from the games to date.

The standard of teamwork, tackling, striking and passing has improved greatly by all teams and it was a joy to watch them all in action.

Many thanks to the organisers in Na Piarsaigh Blackrock for hosting a well run event for all involved. Below is a series of pictures from the event.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above to go through the gallery.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media