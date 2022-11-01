Megaslam Wrestling visits Dundalk for the first time ever this month

Nationwide touring show, Megaslam Wrestling is coming to Dundalk for a huge family entertainment super show on Saturday November 19th with its 2022 Live Tour.

An array of talented performers who have performed in world class venues are coming to An Tain Arts Centre with a 2 hour family entertainment spectacular. Promoters say the first ever tour of Ireland is set to be a smash hit & Dundalk families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - a Megaslam Championship defence by Ricky Regan, Heavyweight Challenge, Tag Team Thriller and a surprise main event to be announced on the evening.

The promoters said "We are all extremely excited to be bringing Megaslam to Ireland for the very first time. The demand for Megaslam in Ireland has been incredible over the last couple of years, but due to tour logistics, it was not possible to bring the show there, however we saw an opening in November 2022 and we are delighted to be bringing the show to Dundalk as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which has been selling out across England, Scotland and Isle of Man already this year'

"The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a Wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back!'

Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites. "For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam Machine, Massimo - a muscle bound giant of the ring, the ultimate underdog, Derek, Hugo Harris and some hometown heroes from Ireland. Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Nathan Bane, a brawling star from Somerset, RICKY REGAN who is currently the champion of Megaslam and many more. There’s all this and so much more - It’s a true experience for the whole family and two hours of ‘full on’ family fun".

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars. Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high. Tickets are available at www.antain.ie