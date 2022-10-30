Search

30 Oct 2022

Eddie Redmayne says nursing is ‘one of the most extraordinarily hard jobs’

Eddie Redmayne says nursing is ‘one of the most extraordinarily hard jobs’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 6:20 PM

Eddie Redmayne has said the combination of physical labour, intellect and emotional intelligence needed to be a nurse makes it “one of the most extraordinarily hard jobs out there”.

The Academy Award winner, 40, most recently plays real-life serial killer Charlie Cullen who murdered numerous patients during his 16-year career as a nurse in New Jersey.

Redmayne said he completely appreciated the difficulty of a nurse’s job after having nursing lessons.

He told the PA news agency: “We had two weeks of nurse training and it became absolutely clear what an extraordinarily hard job it is.

“One of the reasons Charlie was able to slip through the system was because there was a shortage of nurses in New Jersey at the time, because it’s such an incredibly hard, underpaid job.

“The expectations on nurses, the physical expectation, the actual physical labour… along with the science, the intellect involved, let alone the emotional quality.

“You have to be a translator of what doctors do, you have to be the person that is there with the families, that sort of emotional intelligence, I think it’s one of the most extraordinarily hard jobs out there.”

The Good Nurse sees nurse Amy Loughren, played by Jessica Chastain, become suspicious that her colleague Cullen is responsible for a series of patient deaths.

Chastain told PA: “I was very interested in, being an American, the hospital system, the whole idea that she’s working and taking care of others, and yet she doesn’t have the resources to be able to take care of herself. I found it really upsetting.

“I am a New Yorker, I didn’t know this story, I’m sure that it’s been kept quiet, probably because of the hospital system and the way that it works in the United States.

“I’m really happy to be part of a film that might have an audience take a second thought about how it’s organised.”

The Netflix crime drama, directed by Tobias Lindholm, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Charles Graeber.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media