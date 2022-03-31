BBC Two announces films to celebrate The Rolling Stones

A new, four-part film series on The Rolling Stones will form part of the BBC’s programming to celebrate 60 years of the world famous band, it has been announced.

The series, titled My Life As A Rolling Stone and produced by Mercury Studios, will premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the summer, as part of the corporation’s programming across TV, radio and digital platforms, to pay tribute to the band.

The four, hour-long films will each be an “intimate portrait” of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts, and will feature “unrivalled access to and newly-filmed interviews” with the band, as well as interviews with names like American singer PP Arnold, Chrissie Hynde, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, Sir Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Drummer Watts died in August 2021 and his story will be told via tributes from band members, musical peers and admirers, along with archive interview footage of the revered musician, the BBC said.

Unseen footage, exclusive stories and new and archive performance footage and interviews will also feature in the films.

The Rolling Stones’ manager, Joyce Smyth, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate 60 years of The Rolling Stones with these four films which give fans around the world a new and fascinating look at the band.”

Lorna Clarke, controller of pop music at the BBC, said: “What better year for the BBC, in its centenary year, to pay tribute to and celebrate one of the world’s most significant rock groups, in their 60th anniversary year.

“The Rolling Stones have been ambassadors for great British rock ‘n’ roll for decades and are loved the world over, so I’m thrilled that the BBC is able to present this very special season of programming, including the world-exclusive TV series, to our audiences.”

Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios, said: “It’s been an honour to work with The Rolling Stones to shine a light on their incredible lives and careers – we can’t wait for audiences around the world to see them.”

In addition to the new series, a curated collection of concerts and documentaries on The Rolling Stones will be available on iPlayer in the summer.

A world exclusive, two-hour audio documentary, Rolling With The Stones, will also air on BBC Radio 2.

The band are embarking on their SIXTY tour this summer, which will consist of 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe, starting in Madrid on June 1.

The Stones will also make a return to their home turf, with a concert at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium and two shows at BTS Hyde Park in London.

The SIXTY tour will include a number of classic Stones songs like Gimme Shelter, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.