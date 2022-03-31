Search

31 Mar 2022

Second David Bowie figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

A wax figure of David Bowie as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust has been unveiled at London’s Madame Tussauds.

The figure is the second to be made of the music icon and has been created in partnership with Bowie’s estate and using information from his 1983 sitting.

Bowie, who died in 2016, met museum artists in June 1983 to provide hundreds of precise measurements and hair and skin colour references, Madame Tussauds previously revealed.

The figure shows the Starman’s signature red hairstyle, cosmic jumpsuit and celestial make-up made famous in the 1970s.

It marks the launch of the Baker Street attraction’s newly revamped music festival zone where visitors can get up close with musical greats past and present.

The general manager of Madame Tussauds London, Tim Waters, said: “David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new music festival zone.

“We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.

“We know that guests love to meet their music heroes here at the attraction. With our new music festival experience, we’ve captured the magic of live music, with legends you literally could not see perform together anywhere else, in a way that only Madame Tussauds London could.

“There’s also the added bonus of no muddy fields or main-stage clashes to contend with.”

The new area of the attraction also gives guests the opportunity to see figures of Amy Winehouse, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Hendrix.

To celebrate the launch, Madame Tussauds took figures to some of London’s most iconic music locations.

The latest Bowie figure made the trip to the Hammersmith Apollo, nearly 50 years after the Space Oddity singer’s last performance there as Ziggy Stardust.

Bowie’s new figure was joined on stage at the venue by rapper Stormzy’s figure.

Studio One at Abbey Road Studios, played host to the figures of Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury, who have all recorded at the studio.

The figure of Jimmy Hendrix graced the stage at Ronnie Scott’s famous Jazz Club, the same stage where his real-life counterpart held his last performance in 1970.

Madame Tussauds London’s music festival experience is open to the public from April 1.

News

