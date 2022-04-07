Search

07 Apr 2022

Tipperary company McHale Plant Sales announce new board appointments

Tipperary construction equipment specialists McHale Plant Sales announce new board appointments

Tipperary construction equipment specialists McHale Plant Sales announce new board appointments

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Birdhill construction equipment specialists McHale Plant Sales has announced several new senior board and management appointments.

The new appointments are Kevin Nugent (Finance Director), Liam Foley (Commercial Director), Denis McGrath (Sales Director) and Anthony Ryan (Aftersales Director).

Chairman Michael McHale says the new appointments are a positive move for the company.

"[The new appointees] will resource the organisation at senior level, reinforce capacity across our various and diversified fields of operation, enable us to capitalise on future growth opportunities that may present, and strengthen the service we give to our customers,” said Mr McHale.

Other appointments from within the company were Pat Shanahan, who was promoted to the new position of Sales Manager, Keith Carey to the new role of Parts Manager and Niall Culligan to the new Service Manager position.

“Through these new appointments, an extra-strong foundation has been put in place on which the company can plan for future growth and expansion.

Drawn from within the company’s own ranks, a team has been appointed that will plan and manage the company’s affairs into the future, all with the experience, product knowledge and market awareness needed to meet the demands of current and future trade, to deliver on the priorities of those we represent, and to satisfy the expectations of our customers,” added Mr McHale.

McHale Plant Sales are construction equipment specialists who distribute several brands in Ireland, including Komatsu, Komatsu Forest, Metso Outotec, Merlo and Terex Ecotec.

Photo Caption: McHale Plant Sales chairman, Michael McHale (centre right) and managing director, Tim Shanahan (centre left) pictured with four senior staff members whose appointments to the Board of Directors of the company are announced. They are (left to right) Liam Foley (Commercial Director), Denis McGrath (Sales Director), Anthony Ryan (Aftersales Director) and Kevin Nugent (Finance Director).

Tipperary punter pockets huge sum of money from Wednesday racing flutter

The anonymous winner struck a confident €100 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop

Transforming the ‘Widow’s Home’ for the next 100 years

Work is progressing at pace on the refurbishment of this historic building

Fundraiser launched for family of woman who passed away on Galtymore during 'Walk with Charlie'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media