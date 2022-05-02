Impressive list of 16 nominations for Fethard Sports Award for April

The Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for March was won by Michaela Lawrence – who played a starring role for Irelands U17 Ladies Soccer Team
No less than 16 nominations have been received for this month's Butler's Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award with a whole range of sports profiled amongst the nominees.
The winner will be announced on Friday night next.
1/ Jack Quinlan. Currently playing a starring role for Tipperary Minor hurlers in their quest for Munster and All Ireland glory.
2/ Dorothy Wall. No stranger to these awards, Dorothy is a member of Irelan's ladies Rugby team at present competing in the Six nations tournament.
3/ Ryan Walsh. Represented Fethard with honour on the Tipperary u/20 football team.
4/ Conor Kavanagh. Picked at scrum half on the Munster rugby team for the Junior Interprovincial series.
5/ Mia Lacey/ Mary Kate Fogarty. Representing St Ritas comogie club these two young ladies were on the u/13 interdivisional shield winning team.
6/ Lauren Connolly. Also representing St Ritas this young lady played on the Cumann Na Mbunscoil team that played at half time during the Tipp V Waterford S.H. match.
7/ Gavin Neville. Has the distinction of being selected by Tipperary at u/15 level for hurling and football.
8/ Charlie Walsh/Ben Allen/Rory O Mahoney/ Noah Flynn. Signs of Fethard returning to former glory days with these young men all chosen by Tipperary for their u/15 squad.
9/ Sarah Moore/ Evie Smith/ Emily Spillane/ Sarah Smith. County panellists for Tipperary u/16 ladies football set up.
10/ Jake Coen. This young apprectice jockey has made a fine start to his career ,already amassed 16 wins including a fine double at Dundalk during April.
11/ Liam Kiely Mark Neville. As already mentioned the future is bright for Fethard football. Liam and Mark have been selected by Tipperarys u/16 management as part of the squad for 2022.
12/ Nicole Delaney. Soccer player Nicole is quickly building a reputation as a great player with Wexford Youths u/17s.
13/ Ben Coen. 2022 has seen Bens career going from strength to strength. Highlights for April were winning the Lincolnshire on board "Raadobarg" followed up 3 days later with a treble at Limerick racecource.
14/ Bernard Feery. Completed a treble in the county veterans track and field with 1sts in 800mts. 400mts, and 3000mts.
15/ Joseph Gaule. Played for the Tipperary Cumann na mBunscoil team that showed their skills during half time if the Tipp V Waterford S.H. match.
16/ Keith Woodlock/ Philip Butler. Winners of the prestigious Mouse Morris cup golf tournament played at Slievenamon Golf course.
Aprils winner will be announced on Friday night next, May 6 at Butlers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.