Search

06 May 2022

Editorial Comment: Mayday mayday, more tax on May Day

This weeks's editorial comment from The Tipperary Star

Almost €1m funding to retrofit 36 houses in Louth

The extra tax is to be spent on retrofitting homes

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

06 May 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Queen Guenevere got it pretty right as she sang the Lusty Month of May from the hit show Camelot.
The lyrics run as follows:

Tra la! It's May!
The lusty month of May!
That lovely month when ev'ryone goes
Blissfully astray.
Tra la! It's here!
That shocking time of year
When tons of wicked little thoughts
Merrily appear!
It's May! It's May!
That gorgeous holiday
When ev'ry maiden prays that her lad
Will be a cad!
It's mad! It's gay!
A libelous display!
Those dreary vows that ev'ryone takes,
Ev'ryone breaks.
Ev'ryone makes divine mistakes
The lusty month of May!

Perhaps going astray and making divine mistakes during the month of May fits right into the scheme of things right now with the imposition of further taxes on hard pressed householders. More carbon tax no less - and this is to be ring-fenced to pay for the retro-fitting of homes to bring them up to standard so that they are as energy efficient as possible.
A lofty idea no doubt and one which suggests that they will be queueing up to take up the offer of retrofit. But, the reality is that with the costs involved, the take-up will not likely be anything akin to the anticipated or predicted estimates.
Perhaps the retrofit notion would be better employed if public buildings were brought into the equation. How about making schools, Garda stations, government offices etc self sufficient with solar PV panels; air tight and operating off heat pumps rather than oil fired central heating. Maybe then the taxpayer might feel that there is more bang for their extra tax bucks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media