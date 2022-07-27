Tipperary's Lee Grace will focus on Europa League after Champions League elimination

Tipperary soccer player Lee Grace and his Shamrock Rovers team mates were out of luck against Ludogorets in the second leg of last night's Champions League qualifier at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers had a mountain to climb when they trailed the Bulgarian champions 3-0 after the first leg.

Aaron Greene gave the Dublin team the early lead they needed, and when Aidomo Emakhu came off the bench to score a second two minutes from the end of normal time an incredible comeback looked possible.

However Ludogorets, who played for most of the second half with ten men after Manuel Cafumanna was sent off, sealed their passage to the next round with an additional time goal from Cauly Souza.

In European competition, Rovers will now turn their attentions towards Shkupi of Macedonia, who they meet in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

The first leg will be played at Tallaght Stadium next Thursday, August 4.