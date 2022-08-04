Tipperary company receives €3m from EU to help stem the tide of plastic waste

Littleton-based company, Trifol Resources Limited, has secured a grant of €3m from the European Union LIFE Programme to demonstrate a scalable modular pyrolysis process to give new life to waste plastics while enabling local production of sustainable wax.

The project is titled as PLASTIC2WAXLIFE" (aka NEWLIFE2PLASTIC) is expected to deliver an industrial plant able to prevent up to 24,000 tonnes per year of waste plastics incineration, 23,000 tonnes of CO2eq/year of GHG emission, as well as make possible up to 354 GWh/year of energy savings every year using patented technology.

Our planet is slowly choking on plastic. Nearly 400 million tonnes of plastic enter our ecosystem every year and it is now ubiquitous in the natural environment.

Waste plastic is damaging waterways, harming wildlife and poses a threat to public health.

The need to tackle plastic waste is urgent, and the Life Programme of the EU Commission is supporting Trifol Resources to turn back the tide on waste plastics.

Trifol Resources Limited (TRIFOL) has introduced an innovative patented technology that converts waste plastic into wax through a thermal conversion technology. The pyrolysis process is the thermal decomposition of materials at elevated temperatures in an inert atmosphere.

Projects such as Trifol's are expected to be pivotal for Europe to become a climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Trifol were assisted in its application for this EU grant aid by the advisory firm MAGFI Ltd Sustainability in Action and the partners in the application, H&R Germany, DOW Chemicals Netherlands, Whirlpool International, Turmec Engineering, Bord na Móna and Process Facility Group International [PFGI] consulting engineers Cork.

Trifol said that they greatly valued the support of the EU Commission, the Government and Tipperary TD Michael Lowry for its project.

"We all have a responsibility to tackle our plastic waste crisis. Trifol are delighted to be in the vanguard of turning plastic waste into valuable eco wax.

"Our process is innovative and highly scalable, and has enormous potential to reduce and reuse plastic waste. We are delighted with the support from the LIFE Programme and the European Commission.

"This EU Grant to Trifol through the LIFE programme is a testimony that Trifol continue the work we are doing to find a new life for waste plastic and to reduce the impact of waste plastic on our environment.

"In recent weeks we also secured significant new investment from Hydrogen Utopia International - our shared ambition is to produce green hydrogen as a replacement for fossil fuel in the transport and logistics sector in Ireland. We can only succeed if we work together with our suppliers, end-users and the other stakeholders as a team," said Pat Alley, founder and chairman of Trifol.

One of the goals of Trifol under this project is also to establish TRIFOL as a Pyrolysis Centre of Excellence in Littleton, County Tipperary that would eventually contribute to the replication of the technological solution to several countries across Europe and globally .