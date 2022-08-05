Back to school: Tipperary councillor calls for education to be 'genuinely free'

Following the publication of the annual Barnardos survey on back to school costs, Cllr Fiona Bonfield has said it’s time to make education genuinely free.

“It’s time for a step change from this Government and see movement to making education genuinely free,” said the Labour councillor.

Cllr Bonfield said that it was clear from the report that the increase in the Back to School allowance was only “tinkering around the edges”.

She said that many worried parents in Tipperary had contacted her office asking for support at this really challenging time for families.

“What is needed is for the State to provide for books, shoes, uniforms for children in September,” she said.

The Nenagh district councillor said that over half of respondents confirmed that the increased cost of living was making this year more challenging in terms of back to school costs.

“The cost of living isn’t some abstract concept and families in Tipperary are really feeling it in their pockets,” said Cllr Bonfield.

She pointed out that last April, Labour had called for the budget to be brought forward in anticipation of the summer pinch point for parents.

“A Labour Budget would make school books free to all school children,” she said.