ALERT: Tipperary County Council are advising the public to exercise caution at Lough Derg

Tipperary County Council is advising the public to exercise caution on Lough Derg as there is an algal bloom present.
They said the blue-green algae bloom could produce harmful toxins.
It is most easily recognised when it forms a bright pea-green paint-like scum on or is close to the shoreline.
Tipperary County Council says the bloom can cause skin irritation and should be avoided.
Animals should be kept away, especially dogs.
Owners should ensure animals have an alternative water supply.
If any member of the public has any concerns, they should contact the Environment & Climate Action Section, Tipperary County Council, at 0818 06 5000.
