Tipperary Oireachtas members canvassed by Family Carers Ireland on budget priorities for carers

The Clonmel branch of Family Carers Ireland is busy making pre-budget submissions to Tipperary TD's.

Clonmel Carers Manager Cllr Richie Molloy and local family carers are busy meeting with Tipperary Oireachtas members to outline the major issues that need to be addressed.

Family Carers Ireland’s Pre-Budget Submission 2023 ‘It’s Time for Change’ is calling for a new social contract for care, by fundamentally reforming how the State categorises, compensates, and values family carers. Our proposals are ambitious but not unreasonable given the Government’s own legislative and policy agenda which is contributing to the ‘formalisation’ of informal care and increasing society’s reliance on family carers. The time for change has come. Government must use Budget 2023 to begin to transform what has now become an antiquated and paternalistic model of support for carers into a mutual and equal partnership where carers are valued for their immense contribution; receive fair compensation for the care they provide and are not excluded from supports due to their means.

Family Carers Tipperary Manager Richie Molloy and local carers are actively meeting all the Tipperary Oireachtas Members to discuss the pre budget submission and impress on the government that family carers are under tremendous pressure at the moment with the rising costs of living especially in oil heating and diesel and petrol costs gone through the roof



PRIORITIES FOR BUDGET 2023

Undertake an urgent review of Carer’s Allowance to contribute to fundamental reforms including the reclassification of the scheme, the abolition of the means-test or the establishment of a Participation Income for carers. Pending this review, the weekly rate of Carer’s Allowance should increase to €325.

Increase the income disregard for Carer’s Allowance to €1,500 (couple) and €750 (single) and thereafter adjust the means-test parameters over 3 years to ensure the effective abolition of the test for the population with a household income of less than €100k.

Recognise the costs of caring in the allowable deductions for Carer’s Allowance, including medical expenses, fuel, mortgage repayments and dependent children and assess income on net value.

Include Carer’s Allowance as qualifying payment for Fuel Allowance and increase excess to €140.

Increase the Domiciliary Care Allowance to €330

Expand the Free Travel scheme to include children in receipt of Domiciliary Care Allowance

Increase the annual Carer’s Support Grant to €2,000

Urgently address the gross inadequacy of children’s disability services by extending the NTPF to include psychology, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and physiotherapy.

Increase the Tax Credits available to family carers and make Carer’s Allowance exempt from tax.

