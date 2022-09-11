Search

11 Sept 2022

St Molleran's GAA Club's Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir was enjoyed by 80 children

St Molleran's GAA Club's Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir was enjoyed by 80 children

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

11 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

A group of six to eight-year-old girls with their coaches Anna Foley and Ciara Sheahan at the St Molleran’s GAA Club Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir. Pictures: Anne Marie Magorrian

St Molleran’s GAA Cúl Camp in Carrick-on-Suir that ran from August 22 to 26 was the final camp of the summer, attended by over 80 children, who enjoyed a spectacular week.

The highlight of the summer camp was the visit on Tuesday, August 23 of Waterford hurling star Austin Gleeson who signed autographs, got photos taken with the young GAA players and also answered their questions.

Also read: 

Tipperary singer Liam Dwyer’s single Annie popular on radio stations at home and abroad

">

Tipperary singer Liam Dwyer’s single Annie popular on radio stations at home and abroad

The week flew with fun activities, hurling and football matches and training skills rolled out each day under the expert guidance of all the coaches who came from a variety of clubs.

On the final day of the camp, John Dowley from SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir called over with sponsored refreshments for everyone at the camp.

St Molleran’s GAA Club thank John and all in SuperValu for their constant support of the kids.

The club also thanks John Quinn from Waterford Coaching and Games Development Deise Og for running our camp.

And St Molleran’s GAA Club thanks everyone who helped out at the camp in any way during this busy week, the parents who supported the camp and all the children who attended.

“It was a wonderful success and we look forward to another great camp next year,” said a St Molleran’s GAA Club spokesperson.

More photos from the St Molleran's GAA Cúl Camp are published in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in shops 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media