Let’s Get Tipperary Walking programmes will get the county on the move

The walks will be led by a qualified walking tutor each night
Tipperary Sports Partnership, in association with Suil Eile, are facilitating two Let’s Get Tipperary Walking programmes.
These programmes will be led by a qualified walking tutor each night and will start at a distance of 4 kilometres, with small increases each week, and will finish with a distance of 8.5 kilometres.
The cost of the programme is €10, plus online booking fee. Booking is through www.tipperarysports.ie
' will commence on Monday, October 3 at 7.30pm. The meeting point is the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre.
' will commence on Wednesday, October 5. The meeting point is the Newport GAA Club at 7.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.