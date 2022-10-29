Search

29 Oct 2022

Photo exhibition about staging of Synge's Playboy of The Western World to open at Carrick Library

Photo exhibition about staging of Synge's Playboy of The Western World to open at Carrick Library

One of Noreen Duggan’s photographs that will be featured in the exhibition Inside The Western World: A Photographic Journey that opens at Carrick-on-Suir’s Seán Healy Library next Tuesday, November 1.

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

29 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

An exhibition of photographs about a touring production of The Playboy of The Western World, will be launched at Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Public Library at 7pm next Tuesday, November 1.

Inside the Western World: A Photographic Journey, is a photographic documentary of photographer Noreen Duggan’s experience with The Playboy production, staged by a group of thespians from the Carrick-on-Suir area, that toured communities in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford during the summer.

Noreen observed and photographed the process of putting John Millington Synge’s famous play on stage from start to finish.

The exhibition is a testimony to her hard work, commitment and superb eye for beautiful moments in time.

The production of The Playboy of The Western World featured several actors from the Carrick area and was directed by playwright, actor and musician Robert Power from Carrick-on-Suir, who also played the lead role.

The play was performed to packed audiences in school and community halls, marquees, castles and even under the stars in a beautiful courtyard garden.

The villages and towns the production visited included Fethard, Kilsheelan, Kilcash, Clonea Power, Owning, Callan and Inistioge.

As a dedication to Synge, the tour finished on Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands, a place of great inspiration to the playwright who gave Ireland this masterpiece just two years before sadly departing the world at the age of 37.

“As a photographer who loves to capture expression and theatre, it was more than ‘a job’ to document The Playboy. It fulfilled a passion in me,” said Noreen Duggan.

“To be part of it from the start and watch the characters grow was a fascinating process. I loved every second of it, made great friends and got a great insight into the behind the scenes of the hard work that goes into a production like this.

“To get to Inis Méain was just the most fantastic finish, a photographer’s dream.”
All are welcome to the exhibition’s launch event.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media